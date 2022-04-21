Wind Advisory issued April 21 at 1:29AM PDT until April 21 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including Tionesta, Canby,
Likely and the Warner Mountains. In Oregon, far eastern Klamath
County and Lake County, including Paisley, Valley Falls, Summer
Lake, Silver Lake and Adel. This also includes Highways 31 and
395 in Lake County and portions of Highway 140 near and east of
Lakeview.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.