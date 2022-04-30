Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 5:22PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 521 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles north of Clarno, or 10 miles west of Fossil, moving southeast

at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fossil and Clarno.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.