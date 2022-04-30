Special Weather Statement issued April 30 at 5:29PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 526 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles northwest of Fossil, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fossil, Mayville and Kinzua.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.