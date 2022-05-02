Wind Advisory issued May 2 at 4:31AM PDT until May 2 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected. Winds will shift to west northwest Monday morning.
* WHERE…In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties and Modoc County. In Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern
and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central
and Eastern Lake County. This includes all areas roads and
highways near Alturas, Adin, Tulelake, Klamath Falls,
Lakeview, Valley Falls, Summer Lake and Fort Rock.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.