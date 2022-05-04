Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:19AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at

Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31

from Silver Lake to Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.