Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 3:19AM PDT until May 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at
Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway 31
from Silver Lake to Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
