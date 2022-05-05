Special Weather Statement issued May 5 at 1:53PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
A cold upper level trough over the Pacific Northwest this weekend
will result in accumulating snowfall for the Cascades. Snow levels
in the Cascades are expected to lower to around 3500 feet by late
Saturday afternoon and then drop to 2000 to 2500 feet Sunday.
Total snowfall accumulations over the weekend are expected to be 4
to 10 inches, with potentially 10 to 15 inches over the higher
peaks in the Lane County Cascades. Travel over the Cascade passes
may be difficult at times. Be prepared for winter driving
conditions if planning on travel over the Cascades during the
weekend, especially at night and in the early morning hours.
Comments