Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 3:26AM PDT until May 7 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at

Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway

31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impactful winds will occur mainly in the

afternoons and evenings. Winds will diminish some overnight into

the early morning hours.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.