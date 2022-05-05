Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 12:05 PM
Published 3:26 AM

Wind Advisory issued May 5 at 3:26AM PDT until May 7 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 at
Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County including Highway
31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Impactful winds will occur mainly in the
afternoons and evenings. Winds will diminish some overnight into
the early morning hours.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

