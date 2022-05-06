Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 10:42PM PDT until May 7 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This

includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140

from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to

Likely. It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and

Highway 299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass.

* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.