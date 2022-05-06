Wind Advisory issued May 6 at 2:27AM PDT until May 7 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County and in Oregon, much of
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Lake County. This
includes Highway 31 from Silver Lake to Lakeview, Highway 140
from Beatty to Adel and Highway 395 from Alkali Lake to Likely.
It also includes Highway 139 from Tionesta to Adin and Highway
299 from Alturas to Cedar Pass.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
