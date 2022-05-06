Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 1:37PM PDT until May 7 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 4 to 10 inches, with up to 12 inches over the higher peaks.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per

hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn

roads from wet to slick or snow-covered.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and

an emergency kit in your vehicle.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map