Winter Weather Advisory issued May 6 at 4:33AM PDT until May 7 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief heavy snowfall rates of near one

inch per hour are possible at times, reducing visibility and may

quickly turn roads from wet to slick or snow covered.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and

an emergency kit in your vehicle.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map