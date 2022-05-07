Winter Weather Advisory issued May 7 at 10:50AM PDT until May 8 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches

with the highest amounts near Santiam Pass. Winds gusting as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter-like travel conditions, particularly

Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per

hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn

roads from wet to slick or snow-covered. Falling temperatures will

result in areas of ice developing Saturday night into early

Sunday morning.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and

an emergency kit in your vehicle.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

https://www.tripcheck.com