Winter Weather Advisory issued May 7 at 10:50AM PDT until May 8 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches
with the highest amounts near Santiam Pass. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on winter-like travel conditions, particularly
Saturday night into early Sunday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per
hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn
roads from wet to slick or snow-covered. Falling temperatures will
result in areas of ice developing Saturday night into early
Sunday morning.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and
an emergency kit in your vehicle.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
https://www.tripcheck.com