Winter Weather Advisory issued May 7 at 5:15AM PDT until May 7 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Elevations above 4000 feet in the Northern Oregon
Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per
hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn
roads from wet to slick or snow-covered.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and
an emergency kit in your vehicle.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
https://www.tripcheck.com