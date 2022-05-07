Winter Weather Advisory issued May 7 at 5:15AM PDT until May 7 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Elevations above 4000 feet in the Northern Oregon

Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Brief snowfall rates up to one inch per

hour will result in reduced visibility and may quickly turn

roads from wet to slick or snow-covered.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Carry tire chains and

an emergency kit in your vehicle.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

https://www.tripcheck.com