Special Weather Statement issued May 8 at 3:15AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
Unseasonably cold air has spread across eastern Washington and
eastern Oregon. Snow levels will be as low as 3000 feet this
afternoon, and snow levels will lower to around 2000 to 3000 feet
tonight. The mountains and nearby valleys will observe scattered
to numerous snow showers. While snow accumulations will be light
for the east side of Washington and Oregon, snow covered roadways
will cause travel delays. Travelers need to be prepared for
winter driving conditions. Make sure you have blankets, phone
chargers, and warm and dry clothing if traveling over the
mountains.
The Blue Mountains, the Ochoco-John Day Highlands, the higher
elevations of Wallowa County, and the east slopes of the
Washington and Oregon Cascades will observe 1 to 3 inches of new
snow today and tonight. The Cascade crest and the higher peaks of
the Wallowa Mountains will receive around 3 to 6 inches. Locally
heavier accumulations can be expected if brief heavy snow
showers occur. A chance of mountain snow showers is forecast for
Monday with light snow accumulations expected.
