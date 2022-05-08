Special Weather Statement issued May 8 at 6:24PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers and possible
thunderstorms along a line extending from Hockinson to Downtown
Portland to near Newberg. Movement was east-southeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea-sized hail, and heavy rains.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Areas with poor drainage may experience
local ponding of water. Brief accumulations of hail could
create hazardous driving conditions.
Locations impacted include…
Oregon City, Washougal, Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, Tigard, Lake
Oswego, Tualatin, West Linn, Newberg, Milwaukie, Wilsonville, Camas,
Troutdale, Canby, Gladstone, Maywood Park, Rivergrove, Oatfield and
Powellhurst-Centennial.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
