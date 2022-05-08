Special Weather Statement issued May 8 at 6:24PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy showers and possible

thunderstorms along a line extending from Hockinson to Downtown

Portland to near Newberg. Movement was east-southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph, pea-sized hail, and heavy rains.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Areas with poor drainage may experience

local ponding of water. Brief accumulations of hail could

create hazardous driving conditions.

Locations impacted include…

Oregon City, Washougal, Portland, Vancouver, Gresham, Tigard, Lake

Oswego, Tualatin, West Linn, Newberg, Milwaukie, Wilsonville, Camas,

Troutdale, Canby, Gladstone, Maywood Park, Rivergrove, Oatfield and

Powellhurst-Centennial.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.