Winter Weather Advisory issued May 8 at 4:17AM PDT until May 8 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
with the highest amounts near Willamette Pass and Santiam Pass.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map