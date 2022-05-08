Winter Weather Advisory issued May 8 at 4:17AM PDT until May 8 at 10:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

with the highest amounts near Willamette Pass and Santiam Pass.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map