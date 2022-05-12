Winter Weather Advisory issued May 12 at 2:17PM PDT until May 12 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 5

to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map