Winter Weather Advisory issued May 12 at 4:57PM PDT until May 12 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 5000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map