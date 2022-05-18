Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 1:17AM PDT until May 19 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Lake County and the high terrain of far
eastern Klamath County, including the communities of Valley
Falls, Summer Lake, and Paisley, and portions of highways 31 and
395.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around or damage unsecured
objects. Driving may become difficult for high profile vehicles.
Low visibility is possible due to blowing dust.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
