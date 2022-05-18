Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 1:30PM PDT until May 19 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake County and the high terrain of far

eastern Klamath County, including the communities of Valley

Falls, Summer Lake, and Paisley, and portions of highways 31

and 395.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around or damage unsecured

objects. Driving may become difficult for high profile

vehicles. Low visibility is possible due to blowing dust.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.