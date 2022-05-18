Wind Advisory issued May 18 at 8:57PM PDT until May 19 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of Lake County and the high terrain of far

eastern Klamath County, including the communities of Valley

Falls, Summer Lake, and Paisley, and portions of highways 31 and

395. After 11 PM PDT, advisory level winds are likely to become

more confined to the higher terrain, but are still likely to

affect portions of Highway 140 east of Adel to the Nevada

border, the Warner Mountains, and the Winter Rim area.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around or damage unsecured

objects. Driving may become difficult for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.