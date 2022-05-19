Freeze Warning issued May 19 at 9:53PM PDT until May 20 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Grande
Ronde Valley, John Day Basin, North Central Oregon and Central
Oregon.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.