Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 2:11PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong storm over
Molalla, or 14 miles south of Oregon City, moving southeast at 15
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Molalla.
Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel
clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions
they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a
funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the
National Weather Service.
