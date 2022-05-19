Special Weather Statement issued May 19 at 2:11PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong storm over

Molalla, or 14 miles south of Oregon City, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Molalla.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.