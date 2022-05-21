Special Weather Statement issued May 21 at 3:13PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 311 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Parkdale, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Hail up to half inch in diameter. Brief gusty winds are
possible as well.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include…
Parkdale.
In Oregon this includes State Highway 35 between mile markers 78 and
90.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments