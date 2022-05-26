Special Weather Statement issued May 26 at 4:20PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

At 419 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Merrill, or 17 miles southeast of Klamath Falls, moving northeast at

45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds around 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Lorella, Malin, Bonanza and Dairy.

This includes the following highways… Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140

in Oregon between mile markers 19 and 34.

Highway 70 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 6.

Highway 39 in Oregon between mile markers 11 and 12.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.