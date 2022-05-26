Wind Advisory issued May 26 at 1:34PM PDT until May 28 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou County and most of
Modoc County, including the communities of MacDoel, Tulelake,
Canby, and Alturas. This also includes highways 97, 139, 299 and
395. In Oregon, southeast Klamath County, including portions of
the Klamath Basin, and much of Lake County. This includes the
communities of Klamath Falls, Keno, Beatty, Bly, Summer Lake,
Paisley, Lakeview and Adel as well as highways 140, 395, and 31.
* WHEN…From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such
as lawn furniture, canopies and tents. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong gusty winds blowing over dried lake
beds could result in areas of blowing dust, potentially reducing
visibilities at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
