today at 10:49 PM
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 27 at 3:25PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for the South Washington
Cascades, and 6 to 12 inches for the Oregon Cascades. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM Saturday to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

