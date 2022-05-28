Wind Advisory issued May 28 at 10:31AM PDT until May 29 at 2:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…In California, northeast Siskiyou County and most of
Modoc County, including the communities of MacDoel, Tulelake,
Canby, and Alturas. This also includes highways 97, 139, 299
and 395. In Oregon, southeast Klamath County, including
portions of the Klamath Basin, and much of Lake County. This
includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Keno, Beatty, Bly,
Summer Lake, Paisley, Lakeview and Adel as well as highways
140, 395, and 31.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Saturday to 2 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such
as lawn furniture, canopies and tents. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong gusty winds blowing over dried
lake beds could result in areas of blowing dust, potentially
reducing visibilities at times.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.