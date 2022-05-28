Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 1:37PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the South Washington
Cascades, and 5 to 10 inches for the Oregon Cascades with
higher amounts expected above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high
as 50 mph on exposed ridges and peaks.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map