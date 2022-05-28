Winter Weather Advisory issued May 28 at 1:37PM PDT until May 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches for the South Washington

Cascades, and 5 to 10 inches for the Oregon Cascades with

higher amounts expected above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high

as 50 mph on exposed ridges and peaks.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map