Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 3:00AM PDT until May 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2

to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, mainly on lesser

traveled forest roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map