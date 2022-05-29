Winter Weather Advisory issued May 29 at 3:00AM PDT until May 29 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 2
to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in
Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times, mainly on lesser
traveled forest roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map