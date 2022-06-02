Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 2:10PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Timothy Lake, or 7 miles southwest of Government Camp, moving
northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Clackamas County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
Comments