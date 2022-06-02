Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 2:10PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Timothy Lake, or 7 miles southwest of Government Camp, moving

northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Clackamas County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.