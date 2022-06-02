Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 2:34PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 233 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Lolo Pass, or 7 miles north of Government Camp, moving northeast at 5
mph.
HAZARD…Nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Clackamas and central Hood River Counties.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
If on or near Lost Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or
inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles
from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close
enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not
be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
