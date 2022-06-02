Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 2:34PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 233 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Lolo Pass, or 7 miles north of Government Camp, moving northeast at 5

mph.

HAZARD…Nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Clackamas and central Hood River Counties.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Lost Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.