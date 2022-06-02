Special Weather Statement issued June 2 at 4:18PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
At 417 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Bennett Pass, or 7 miles east of Government Camp, moving north at 20
mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Bennett Pass and White River Snow Park.
In Oregon this includes State Highway 35 between mile markers 61 and
76.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
