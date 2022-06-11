Wind Advisory issued June 11 at 5:34PM PDT until June 12 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, southwest to west winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, portions of Lake County and Modoc
counties along highways 31, 140, 299 and 395, but especially
near Winter Rim and Summer Lake and also from the Warner
Mountains eastward, including Cedar Pass and east of Adel into
Nevada. For the Freeze Watch, In California, portions of Modoc
County, including Alturas. In Oregon, portions Lake and Klamath
Counties including Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague
River, Christmas Valley, and Beatty. It also includes the
outskirts of Lakeview.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Sunday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Sunday night through Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS…For the Wind Advisory, gusty winds could blow around
unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result. For the Freeze Watch, Frost and
freezing conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost may also be possible for areas
outside of the freeze watch depending on cloud cover.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
