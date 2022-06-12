Freeze Warning issued June 12 at 2:45PM PDT until June 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 28 are expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30

mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.

* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, portions of Lake County and Modoc

counties along highways 31, 140, 299 and 395, but especially

near Winter Rim and Summer Lake and also from the Warner

Mountains eastward, including Cedar Pass and east of Adel into

Nevada. For the Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch, In California,

portions of Modoc County, including Alturas and Canby. In

Oregon, portions of Lake and Klamath Counties including Chemult,

Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas Valley, and

Beatty. It also includes the outskirts of Lakeview tonight.

Then, Lakeview is included in the Freeze Watch Monday night.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the

Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost may also be possible for areas

outside of the freeze watch depending on cloud cover.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.