Freeze Warning issued June 12 at 2:45PM PDT until June 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 28 are expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible.
* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, portions of Lake County and Modoc
counties along highways 31, 140, 299 and 395, but especially
near Winter Rim and Summer Lake and also from the Warner
Mountains eastward, including Cedar Pass and east of Adel into
Nevada. For the Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch, In California,
portions of Modoc County, including Alturas and Canby. In
Oregon, portions of Lake and Klamath Counties including Chemult,
Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas Valley, and
Beatty. It also includes the outskirts of Lakeview tonight.
Then, Lakeview is included in the Freeze Watch Monday night.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.
For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT this evening. For the
Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost may also be possible for areas
outside of the freeze watch depending on cloud cover.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.