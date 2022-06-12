Freeze Warning issued June 12 at 7:58PM PDT until June 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Winds will continue to diminish this evening. For the
Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24
expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 19 possible.
* WHERE…For the Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch, In California,
portions of Modoc County, including Alturas, Canby and Likely.
In Oregon, portions of Lake and Klamath Counties including
Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas
Valley, and Beatty. The warning also includes the outskirts of
Lakeview tonight. Then, Lakeview is included in the Freeze Watch
Monday night.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost may also be possible for areas
outside of the freeze watch and warning areas depending on
cloud cover.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.