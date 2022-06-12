Freeze Warning issued June 12 at 7:58PM PDT until June 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Winds will continue to diminish this evening. For the

Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24

expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 19 possible.

* WHERE…For the Freeze Warning and Freeze Watch, In California,

portions of Modoc County, including Alturas, Canby and Likely.

In Oregon, portions of Lake and Klamath Counties including

Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas

Valley, and Beatty. The warning also includes the outskirts of

Lakeview tonight. Then, Lakeview is included in the Freeze Watch

Monday night.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost may also be possible for areas

outside of the freeze watch and warning areas depending on

cloud cover.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.