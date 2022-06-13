Freeze Warning issued June 13 at 1:35PM PDT until June 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and locally
as low as 21 expected.
* WHERE…In California, portions of northeast Siskiyou and
Modoc counties, including Macdoel, Dorris, Alturas, Canby, and
Likely. In Oregon, portions of Klamath and Lake counties,
including Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Modoc Point, Lorella,
Midland, Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River,
Christmas Valley, Beatty, and Lakeview.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.