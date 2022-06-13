Freeze Warning issued June 13 at 2:32PM PDT until June 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the
upper 20s and as low as 21 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures in the lower 30s are possible.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the communities
of Alturas, Canby, and Likely. In Oregon, portions of Klamath
and Lake counties, including Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Modoc
Point, Lorella, Midland, Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly,
Sprague River, Christmas Valley, Beatty, and Lakeview.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coldest low temperatures will occur tonight
into early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be slightly
warmer late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but a
period of freezing temperatures is possible. Additionally, frost
is likely during these periods.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.