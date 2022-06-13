Freeze Warning issued June 13 at 2:32PM PDT until June 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the

upper 20s and as low as 21 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures in the lower 30s are possible.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the communities

of Alturas, Canby, and Likely. In Oregon, portions of Klamath

and Lake counties, including Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Modoc

Point, Lorella, Midland, Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly,

Sprague River, Christmas Valley, Beatty, and Lakeview.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through

Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coldest low temperatures will occur tonight

into early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will be slightly

warmer late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, but a

period of freezing temperatures is possible. Additionally, frost

is likely during these periods.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.