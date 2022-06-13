Freeze Warning issued June 13 at 2:33AM PDT until June 13 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
mainly in the lower 30s, but as low as 24. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures mainly in the mid to upper
20s, but as low as 21.
* WHERE…In California, portions of northeast Siskiyou and Modoc
counties, including Macdoel, Dorris, Alturas, Canby, and Likely.
In Oregon, portions of Klamath and Lake counties, including
Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Modoc Point, Lorella, Midland, Chemult,
Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly, Sprague River, Christmas Valley,
Beatty, and Lakeview.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM PDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Frost may also be possible for areas
outside of the freeze warning areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.