Freeze Warning issued June 14 at 1:00PM PDT until June 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Modoc and Northeast Siskiyou Counties in
California, and Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon, including
the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Tulelake, Dorris, Sprague
River, Bly, Alturas, Silver Lake, Fort Rock, Chemult, and
Crescent.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
