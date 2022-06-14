Freeze Warning issued June 14 at 3:19AM PDT until June 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the
upper 20s and as low as 22 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures in the lower 30s possible with
temperatures as low as 27 possible.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the communities
of Alturas, Canby, and Likely. In Oregon, portions of Klamath
and Lake counties, including Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Modoc
Point, Lorella, Midland, Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly,
Sprague River, Christmas Valley, Beatty, and Lakeview.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning.
For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.