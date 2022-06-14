Freeze Warning issued June 14 at 3:19AM PDT until June 14 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the

upper 20s and as low as 22 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures in the lower 30s possible with

temperatures as low as 27 possible.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including the communities

of Alturas, Canby, and Likely. In Oregon, portions of Klamath

and Lake counties, including Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Modoc

Point, Lorella, Midland, Chemult, Crescent, Silver Lake, Bly,

Sprague River, Christmas Valley, Beatty, and Lakeview.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT this morning.

For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Wednesday

morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.