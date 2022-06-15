Freeze Warning issued June 15 at 1:53AM PDT until June 15 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of Modoc and Northeast Siskiyou Counties in
California, and Klamath and Lake Counties in Oregon. This
includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Tulelake,
Dorris, Sprague River, Bly, Alturas, Silver Lake, Fort Rock,
Chemult, and Crescent.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
