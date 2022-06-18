Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:05PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Numerous showers have developed across the Willamette Valley and

the Oregon Cascade foothills this afternoon. A few of these

showers have become particularly heavy for a brief period of time

before weakening. Highly localized, instantaneous rainfall rates

of up to 2 or 3 inches per hour may be sufficient to overwhelm

storm drainage systems in some areas, leaving drivers and cyclists

vulnerable to hydroplaning.

With the instability this afternoon, at least two cells have been

reported to have developed brief funnel clouds…one near

Harrisburg at 135 PM and one or two others near Hillsboro between

240 PM and 330 PM. While it is unlikely a funnel cloud would

touch the ground to become a tornado this afternoon, it is not out

of the question. The safest thing to do if you see a funnel cloud

nearby is to seek shelter just in case the funnel does reach the

ground.