Special Weather Statement issued June 18 at 4:05PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
Numerous showers have developed across the Willamette Valley and
the Oregon Cascade foothills this afternoon. A few of these
showers have become particularly heavy for a brief period of time
before weakening. Highly localized, instantaneous rainfall rates
of up to 2 or 3 inches per hour may be sufficient to overwhelm
storm drainage systems in some areas, leaving drivers and cyclists
vulnerable to hydroplaning.
With the instability this afternoon, at least two cells have been
reported to have developed brief funnel clouds…one near
Harrisburg at 135 PM and one or two others near Hillsboro between
240 PM and 330 PM. While it is unlikely a funnel cloud would
touch the ground to become a tornado this afternoon, it is not out
of the question. The safest thing to do if you see a funnel cloud
nearby is to seek shelter just in case the funnel does reach the
ground.
