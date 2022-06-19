Freeze Warning issued June 19 at 2:00PM PDT until June 20 at 9:00AM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes the cities of Sprague River, Beatty, Chemult, Fort

Rock, and Silver Lake.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.