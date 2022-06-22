Special Weather Statement issued June 22 at 7:09PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
Summer weather is expected to begin in earnest across much of
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this Friday, continuing
through the weekend. For inland valleys, temperatures will reach
well into the 80s Friday, possibly even reaching the lower 90s in
some locations. Further warming will make afternoon temperatures
in the 90s more widespread in the inland valleys over the weekend.
Offshore flow will bring sunny skies and warm temperatures all
the way to the coast, where highs will be in the 70s and 80s this
weekend. Gradual cooling begins Monday with inland valleys
reaching the upper 80s to low 90s, and coastal locations topping
out in the 60s and 70s.
With the hot weather expected, now is a good time to make sure
you and your neighbors have a way to deal with the heat. If you
have fans or air conditioning, now is a good time to make sure
those systems are operating properly.
Given a much-above normal snowpack in the Cascades, rivers are
running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend.
Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington
and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season’s
first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem
tempting, but river temperatures in the 40s and 50s can easily
result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.
