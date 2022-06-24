Heat Advisory issued June 24 at 4:17AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Hot temperatures of 85 to 100 in the valleys during the

afternoons. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than normal,

generally in the 50s.

* WHERE…In California, all except the higher mountains of Modoc

County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County

including Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty, Sprague River, Silver

Lake, Summer Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This heat wave is likely to feel unusually

hot to most due to fairly cool temperatures, thus far, this

warm season.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.