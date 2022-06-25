Heat Advisory issued June 25 at 3:32AM PDT until June 27 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Hot temperatures of 85 to 100 in the valleys during the
afternoons. Overnight lows will also be much warmer than
normal, generally in the 50s.
* WHERE…In California, all except the higher mountains of
Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and Eastern Klamath County
and Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County
including Lakeview, Adel, Bly, Beatty, Sprague River, Silver
Lake, Summer Lake, Chemult, and Crescent.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 11 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This heat wave is likely to feel
unusually hot to most due to fairly cool temperatures, thus
far, this warm season.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.