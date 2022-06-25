Heat Advisory issued June 25 at 6:59AM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Temperatures 80 to 90 expected.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 10 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Rivers are running cold and fast, and will continue to do so

this weekend. Nearly every year, people die in rivers in

southwest Washington and northwest Oregon due to cold water

shock during the season’s first heat wave. Hot temperatures

can make the cool water seem tempting, but river temperatures

in the 50s can easily result in cold water shock that can kill

in minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sunday will be the hottest day, with

highs generally in the lower 80s, however, lowest valleys

could approach 90. Overnight temperatures are likely to fall

into mid 50s to mid 60s, but locally to 70 on mid and upper

slopes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.