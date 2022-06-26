Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 12:24PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures in the 90s, warmest in valleys

closer to the Willamette Valley, and towards the Columbia and

Cowlitz Valley in southwest Washington.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central

Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley,

South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and

Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Willapa Hills.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Rivers are

running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend.

Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the

season’s first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool

water seem tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can

easily result in cold water shock that can kill in minutes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.