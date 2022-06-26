Heat Advisory issued June 26 at 12:24PM PDT until June 26 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures 85 to 95 degrees, warmest in the

valleys.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses. Rivers are

running cold and fast, and will continue to do so this weekend.

Nearly every year, people die in rivers in southwest Washington

and northwest Oregon due to cold water shock during the season’s

first heat wave. Hot temperatures can make the cool water seem

tempting, but river temperatures in the 50s can easily result in

cold water shock that can kill in minutes.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.